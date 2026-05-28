Malaysia-registered car used for illegal cross-border ferrying forfeited in Singapore, owner to appeal

SINGAPORE: A Malaysia-registered car that was used for illegal cross-border ferrying has been ordered to be forfeited to the state by a Singapore court.

The owner of the vehicle, 31-year-old Malaysian Tkhisenwara Rau Athi Naidu, will be appealing against the forfeiture order.

He wanted the car back, as he had borrowed about RM110,000 (S$35,365) to finance the car and had to service loan repayments for nine years.

According to a judgment made available on Tuesday (May 26), Mr Tkhisenwara had pleaded guilty to using a Malaysia-registered car as a public service vehicle without a valid licence or valid insurance policy for third-party risks.

Mr Tkhisenwara lived in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. He had used his vehicle to ferry a passenger from Sunset Way in Clementi, Singapore to Johor Bahru for S$70 (US$55).

While the vehicle was insured, the policy did not cover the vehicle when it was used for hire or reward.

At about 10.35am on Sep 30, 2025, Mr Tkhisenwara's vehicle was stopped for checks at Woodlands Checkpoint. A passenger was in the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and impounded while court proceedings were underway.

Mr Tkhisenwara was fined S$1,800 and banned from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 12 months.

The court noted that the Land Transport Authority had checked over 3,200 vehicles and impounded 185 vehicles for illegal cross-border ride-hailing services between July 2025 and Feb 27, 2026.

The prosecution asked for Mr Tkhisenwara's vehicle to be forfeited to the state. Forfeiture is mandatory under the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Tkhisenwara asked for his vehicle back, saying he had borrowed about RM110,000 from a finance company and had to service loan repayments for nine years. He said this was a heavy financial burden, the court noted.

He also said he had paid the court fine.

A representative for the finance company did not object to the forfeiture, as he understood that it was mandatory.

District Judge Shawn Ho said Mr Tkhisenwara's outstanding loan liabilities cannot override the clear, mandatory phrasing set out in the act.

"A court possesses no discretion to withhold the forfeiture order on mitigating grounds," he said.

Changes to cross-border taxis travelling between Singapore and Malaysia kicked in earlier this month, allowing for flexible drop-off points and additional pick-up locations.