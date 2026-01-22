Man charged with trafficking almost 2,000 etomidate vape pods; largest haul since Class C drug classification

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Jan 22) with trafficking nearly 2,000 etomidate e-vaporiser pods.

The seizure of the pods two days earlier was the biggest by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) since the classification of etomidate as a Class C controlled drug, HSA said in a media release on Thursday.

Muhamad Khairuddin Abdullah was entering Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday night when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers found 1,989 e-vaporiser pods hidden in two boxes in the boot of his car.

The officers detained Khairuddin, who was travelling in the rental car with his 63-year-old mother and four-month-old niece, and alerted HSA to the matter.

HSA seized the e-vaporiser pods and subsequently conducted a raid on the same day at Khairuddin's residence, where they found three regular e-vaporiser pods.

Laboratory tests later confirmed that the e-vaporiser pods seized at the checkpoint contained etomidate.

Investigations are ongoing, HSA said.