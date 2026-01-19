‘It’s not illegal’: How prescription drugs are filling the void left by Kpods

SINGAPORE: Wade (not his real name) was just 17 when he was introduced to Kpods, or e-vaporiser pods containing the anaesthetic agent etomidate.

At the time, he was nearly S$20,000 (US$15,600) in gambling debt and looking for an escape.

What began as experimentation soon spiralled into addiction – one that would strain his family relationships, get him kicked out of his home, and eventually land him in an addiction management centre.

He told CNA that his lowest point was when he was abusing close to five or six Kpods a day at the start of last year.

“I was feeding two addictions – I was gambling to get drugs, and I also gambled on the side. My life was in complete shambles and I still didn’t feel anything wrong about it,” he added.

Wade is one of a growing number of former Kpod users who quit when harsher penalties for vaping offences in Singapore came into force last September.

But many of them have not stopped abusing substances altogether, say addiction specialists.

Instead, they have switched to prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines – commonly known as Xanax, Valium or Ativan – and, in some cases, harder illicit substances.

According to one addiction management centre, six in 10 of its former Kpod abusers have done so.