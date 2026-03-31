Singapore to step up some measles measures after 12 more cases detected

SINGAPORE: Singapore will implement revised public health measures against measles from Wednesday (Apr 1) after 12 new cases were reported, including four who are part of a cluster.

The total number of measles cases so far this year is now 23. There were 27 cases in 2025.

The 12 new cases were reported between Feb 1 and Mar 24, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a press release. All live in Singapore, with six having recently travelled overseas.

A total of 11 of them were not fully vaccinated, including two infants under 12 months old who were not yet eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

"Amongst the 12 cases, eight are not genetically identical to one another, while four cases are part of a known cluster," CDA said.

"There is no evidence of wider community spread. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing."

In February, Singapore introduced tighter measures such as mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing for all cases and quarantine of some close contacts, after detecting a rise in infections.

"Singapore remains at risk of imported infections with high measles rates overseas. CDA will therefore implement enhanced public health measures for measles as the new baseline from Apr 1, 2026," the agency said.

Mandatory testing of all suspect measles cases will continue, with an additional provision that will bar those in high-risk settings from returning to school or work until they test negative for measles.

Mandatory isolation of laboratory-confirmed cases and contact tracing will continue, CDA added.

Previously, close contacts who were unvaccinated would be quarantined for up to 21 days.

From Apr 1, close contacts who are susceptible to infection, namely those who are unvaccinated or without evidence of immunity, will instead be offered post-exposure prophylaxis to reduce their risk of infection and prevent further transmission.

Those who work or study in high-risk settings will also be subject to additional measures, including leave of absence from childcare centres and redeployment to non-patient-facing roles in healthcare facilities, for up to 21 days from their last exposure.

"While we may occasionally detect small clusters with limited spread given the global rise in measles cases, the risk of large outbreaks in the community remains low due to the high vaccination coverage and herd immunity among Singapore residents," the agency said.

"CDA will closely monitor Singapore’s measles situation and adjust our public health measures as it evolves, to prevent community transmission and maintain our herd immunity."

In January, three genetically linked measles cases with no known contact with each other were discovered.

"Following investigations, CDA has found no evidence of further linked cases, or transmission into the community.

"However, we must continue to be vigilant as Singapore remains at risk of imported infections with high measles rates overseas," it added.