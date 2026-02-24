Singapore confirms measles case in 11-month-old girl; first involving child in preschool since stepped-up measures

SINGAPORE: Singapore has recorded its first case of measles involving a child attending preschool since the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) stepped up measures to better contain and manage measles infection.

The agency was notified of the case, involving an 11-month-old female infant, on Feb 17.

This is the fifth measles case involving an infant below 12 months of age in 2026, CDA said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The child attends a preschool in Singapore and was not yet due for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. She has no known recent travel or contact history and is recovering well.

“She was in school during her infectious period. Affected parents whose children had been in close contact with the case have been notified by the preschool. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing,” the agency said.

CDA added that among the identified close contacts, all except four were up to date with their measles vaccination or were in the process of getting vaccinated against measles, and no quarantine orders were issued to them.

The remaining four were issued quarantine orders. Upon receiving vaccination or post-exposure actions were taken to prevent the disease, their quarantine orders were no longer in force.



"We have advised identified vaccinated close contacts to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop," the agency said.

"Casual, non-close contacts will also be advised to check their vaccination status, monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop."

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Tuesday that it was aware of the case and was working with CDA and the preschool's operator to ensure the well-being of the remaining enrolled children and staff members.

"ECDA has also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with infection prevention and control measures."

All preschools are required to comply with the health and hygiene requirements stipulated in the Early Childhood Development Centres Regulations and Code of Practice.

This includes ensuring that enrolled children and staff members are immunised against measles in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

Operators must verify their workers' documentary proof of measles vaccination or immunity before employment.