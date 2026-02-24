Singapore confirms measles case in 11-month-old girl; first involving child in preschool since stepped-up measures

SINGAPORE: Singapore has recorded its first case of measles involving a child attending preschool since the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) stepped up measures to better contain and manage measles infection.

The agency was notified of the case, involving an 11-month-old female infant, on Feb 17.

This is the fifth measles case involving an infant below 12 months of age in 2026, CDA said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The case attends a preschool in Singapore and was not yet due for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. She has no known recent travel or contact history and is recovering well.

“She was in school during her infectious period. Affected parents whose children had been in close contact with the case have been notified by the preschool. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing,” said the agency.

CDA added that among the identified close contacts, all except four were up to date with their measles vaccination or were in progress of getting vaccinated against measles, and no quarantine orders were issued to them.

The remaining four were issued quarantine orders. Upon receipt of vaccination or post-exposure prophylaxis, their quarantine orders were rescinded.



"We have advised identified vaccinated close contacts to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop," the agency said.

"Casual, non-close contacts will also be advised to check their vaccination status, monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop."

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Tuesday that it was aware of the case and was working with CDA and the preschool's operator to ensure the well-being of the remaining enrolled children and staff members.

"ECDA has also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with infection prevention and control measures."

All preschools are required to comply with the health and hygiene requirements stipulated in the Early Childhood Development Centres Regulations and Code of Practice.

This includes ensuring that enrolled children and staff members are immunised against measles in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

Operators must verify their workers’ documentary proof of measles vaccination or immunity before employment.

Singapore introduced measures such as mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing and quarantine of some close contacts in early February, after detecting a rise in infections.

Eleven measles cases were recorded here in January, compared with two cases in the same month last year.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infection, CDA said on Tuesday, adding that 87 per cent of measles cases recorded here this year occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated.

"The MMR vaccine is highly effective and safe, and confers long-term immunity after completion of the recommended doses," it added.

"High vaccination coverage not only protects individuals but creates herd immunity within the Singapore population that protects those who are unable to receive vaccination, such as infants under 12 months and severely immunocompromised individuals."

As part of regular health surveillance protocols, Singapore's preschools conduct daily temperature and health checks on all children, staff members and visitors upon arrival, ECDA said.



"Any individual who is unwell or display symptoms of infectious diseases cannot be admitted to the preschool.



"If a child develops symptoms while in the preschool, the child will be cared for in a sick bay away from other children, and parents will be informed to take them home."



Employees of preschools who are unwell should take medical leave, it added.