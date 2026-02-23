SIA passenger infected with measles is not linked to other cases in Singapore: CDA

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) passenger who was infected with measles is not linked to any other known cases in Singapore, the country's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Monday (Feb 23).

The passenger on SQ38 arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb 9, according to US media, becoming the fourth measles case in Los Angeles County this year.

In response to CNA's queries, CDA said it was notified of the case on Feb 20.

The infected passenger had flown from Cambodia, transited through Singapore for two-and-a-half hours, before boarding the SIA flight to Los Angeles.

"Based on the onset date of his symptoms, the case had been infected prior to his transit in Singapore," said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of CDA's communicable diseases programmes.

"The case had remained in the transit area at the airport throughout the time he was in Singapore, and is not linked to any other known cases in Singapore."

SIA said on Feb 20 that it was working closely with the relevant authorities on the matter. "We regret that we are unable to disclose specific details due to customer confidentiality," it added.

CNA has asked the airline for more information on its health and safety measures on board, in light of the rise in measles cases globally.