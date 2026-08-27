Singapore deploys crisis response team to Nepal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has deployed a crisis response team to Nepal to render consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the floods in Nepal, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Aug 27).

"The Singapore government is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and extends its condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," MFA said in a statement.

The ministry added that it is in touch with the families of affected Singaporeans.

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi and the Singapore Embassy in Beijing are working closely with the Nepali and Chinese authorities, it said.

Nepali authorities have warned that a blockage remains upstream on the Nepal-China border river, potentially creating the risk of a second flood, said MFA.



Singaporeans in affected areas are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant, monitor local news and follow instructions from local authorities, the ministry added.

"Singaporeans should also avoid flood-affected areas, rivers, riverbanks, and low-lying areas."

Nine Singaporean are among more than 1,000 people who are missing after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a catastrophic flash flood.

The Singapore Red Cross has pledged S$50,000 (US$39,000) in humanitarian aid to support response and relief efforts, and will also launch a public fundraising appeal on Friday.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Singapore will put together a humanitarian assistance package to support relief efforts in Nepal and to address the immediate needs of affected communities.