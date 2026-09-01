MINDEF looking to enhance NS HOME milestone awards: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is looking into ways to enhance the National Service Housing, Medical and Education (NS HOME) awards, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

In a video posted to his social media pages on Monday (Aug 31), Mr Chan said that he has instructed his ministry to make the scheme, which disburses funds to NSmen at three key milestones in their NS cycle, "more impactful, more meaningful".

The awards provide funds to support NSmen with their housing, healthcare and education needs.

Mr Chan also said that MINDEF is exploring ways to help NSmen stay in touch with their unit mates.

On the topic of full-time national servicemen (NSF) allowances, Mr Chan said that there is a standing mechanism that regularly reviews their pay.

The ministry also regularly explores "what more we can do or do better to take care of our NSmen", he added.

"Enhancements to our recognition initiatives for our national servicemen such as through NS HOME and standing mechanisms to regularly review how our NSFs will always be supported," Mr Chan said in his post.

More details will be available next year, he added.

Last week, Mr Chan announced that the National Day Parade will return to the Padang as the nation marks 60 years of National Service.

The previous NSF allowance increase was in 2025, when all NSFs received an increment of about 4 to 5 per cent in their monthly allowances.



As a result of that revision, an NSF holding the rank of recruit or trainee receives an allowance of S$790 (US$620).



MINDEF said then that the increase marked the fourth time the NSF allowance had been reviewed in the previous 10 years.