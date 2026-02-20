Mobility scooter prices may rise by up to 15% ahead of new registration rules, say retailers

SINGAPORE: Prices of mobility scooters in Singapore could increase by up to 15 per cent when new registration and ownership transfer regulations kick in from June, leading to higher operating costs, sellers told CNA.

These new regulations – aimed at curbing misuse by able-bodied individuals – were passed in parliament earlier this month.

Mobility scooters are three- or four-wheeled motorised devices with a single seat and are steered using handlebars.

From Jun 1, all mobility scooters sold by authorised retailers must be registered and tagged before they can be handed over to buyers.

Retailers will also need to ensure that prospective owners have a valid certificate of medical need or are exempted from having one, as well as complete an ownership transfer process at the point of sale.

Mr Morgan Singh, managing director of DNR Wheels, said the requirement to send mobility scooters for inspection and registration could significantly add to logistics costs.

“Time will be one of the biggest things, because all these scooters come in carton boxes, and we only open them up accordingly for deliveries. If we were required to send every single one to an inspection centre, that would mean the transportation of it one by one or in bulk,” he noted.

“There's only so many scooters that can go into a lorry or van. They can't be stacked on top of each other. So maybe hiring extra manpower, extra vehicles - these are all the additional costs.”