10 years after workplace blast in Singapore, former migrant worker expands school he built in Bangladesh

SINGAPORE: Ten years ago, a workplace explosion in Singapore left Mohammad Ataur Rahman with third-degree burns to 73 per cent of his body and loss of hearing in one ear.

“I was afraid that (it) was my last day and I was not able to survive,” he recalled.

Today, the 31-year-old runs his own school in his hometown in rural Bangladesh and has recently moved its students into a bigger building with capacity for around 400 children.

Part of the compensation Mr Rahman received after the accident helped turn that ambition into reality.

Around S$30,000 (US$23,600) went towards setting up Al-Shohag Kindergarten, while another S$30,000 was used to buy the land on which its new building stands.

Speaking to CNA while back in Singapore for an education symposium, Mr Rahman said he hopes the expanded school will give children in his community the opportunity to continue their education - something he was unable to do.

“I don’t want anybody to leave school like myself,” he said. “I want to make sure that they are continuing (their) education.”