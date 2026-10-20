MOM issues new guidelines for employers to adjust outdoor work based on hourly PM2.5 readings
The additional guidance complements existing guidelines based on the 24-hour PSI forecast, said the manpower ministry.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Oct 20) released new guidelines for employers to adjust outdoor work based on hourly PM2.5 readings as hazy conditions persisted in parts of Singapore.
The additional guidance complements existing guidelines based on the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) forecast and helps employers respond to air quality changes during the day, said the ministry in a press release.
While employers should use the 24-hour PSI forecast to plan outdoor work for the next day, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings should be used to adjust outdoor work during the day, said MOM.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter, and is the dominant pollutant during haze that affects health.
The 1-hour PM2.5 readings give a more current indication of air quality, whereas the 24-hour PSI is an indicator of daily air quality and forms the basis of the National Environment Agency’s daily health advisories.
Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said the additional guidance would help employers respond promptly to changing air quality and make informed decisions on outdoor work arrangements.
“I strongly urge employers to stay alert to haze conditions, take appropriate precautions and pay particular attention to workers who are more vulnerable to its effects,” he said.
ADDITIONAL GUIDELINES
Employers should progressively reduce outdoor work as the 1-hour PM2.5 readings rise, said MOM.
“For vulnerable employees, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung diseases, employers should avoid strenuous outdoor work when readings are elevated,” said the ministry.
Outdoor work for these groups should be avoided when readings are high and prohibited when hourly PM2.5 levels are in the "very high" band, it added.
For healthy employees, the ministry said employers should reduce strenuous outdoor work when readings are elevated and avoid such work when readings are high.
Employers should minimise all outdoor work for their employees when readings are very high, it added.
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The ministry also advised employers to implement “appropriate risk-mitigating measures” when the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are elevated.
These include using mechanical aids, job rotation, providing indoor rest breaks and ensuring employees have adequate hydration.
“Where strenuous outdoor work cannot be avoided when readings are high ... N95 or equivalent masks should be provided,” said MOM.
“When readings are very high ... and outdoor work cannot be avoided, masks or appropriate respirators should be provided, and workers given indoor hourly rest breaks,” it added.
Employers should also assess the risks caused by reduced visibility when the hourly PM2.5 readings are very high, especially for lifting work involving tower and mobile cranes, said MOM.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
The ministry also reminded employers to review their haze management plans, including determining which outdoor work activities should be reduced or rescheduled during such conditions.
Other measures include identifying workers who are more susceptible to the haze’s effects and setting criteria for restricting outdoor work as conditions worsen, said MOM.
It also told employers to maintain at least a one-week supply of masks if they require staff to work outdoors.
This year's haze season began on Sep 4, when the 24-hour PSI entered the unhealthy range for the first time since Oct 8, 2023.
Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said last Friday that her ministry had carried out more than 400 worksite inspections since September.
"Most employers have done the right thing with haze management plans, N95 masks, and regular updates to workers," she said.
However, about a quarter of the inspections found sites that fell short, she said.
“For the worksites that have fallen short, we have directed them to put that right, and we will check again. We will continue the inspections while the haze lasts,” said Ms Lau.
Across sectors, there were "extremely varied" reasons why these worksites were found to have fallen short, Ms Lau said.
She said she did not have the details on what the exact reasons were.
Mr Dinesh said on Tuesday that the health and safety of Singapore’s workers needed to remain a priority, especially during periods of haze.
“With timely adjustments to work arrangements and the right protective measures, we can better safeguard workers while supporting business continuity,” he said.