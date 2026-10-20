MOM issues new guidelines for employers to adjust outdoor work based on hourly PM2.5 readings

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Oct 20) released new guidelines for employers to adjust outdoor work based on hourly PM2.5 readings as hazy conditions persisted in parts of Singapore.

The additional guidance complements existing guidelines based on the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) forecast and helps employers respond to air quality changes during the day, said the ministry in a press release.

While employers should use the 24-hour PSI forecast to plan outdoor work for the next day, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings should be used to adjust outdoor work during the day, said MOM.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter, and is the dominant pollutant during haze that affects health.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings give a more current indication of air quality, whereas the 24-hour PSI is an indicator of daily air quality and forms the basis of the National Environment Agency’s daily health advisories.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said the additional guidance would help employers respond promptly to changing air quality and make informed decisions on outdoor work arrangements.

“I strongly urge employers to stay alert to haze conditions, take appropriate precautions and pay particular attention to workers who are more vulnerable to its effects,” he said.