Motorcyclist dies after evading roadblock and crashing into car in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while attempting to evade a police roadblock in Geylang in the early hours of Wednesday (May 28).

Traffic Police (TP) officers were conducting a roadblock along Guillemard Road towards Paya Lebar Road at about 1.50am when they spotted a motorcycle stopping before the roadblock point, said the police on Thursday.

"When TP officers approached the motorcyclist, he rode forward, dashed through the roadblock and failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road," the police said.

The motorcycle then collided with a car.

Photos and videos shared on social media show a white car flipped onto its side on the road. A motorcycle lay near the centre of the junction, surrounded by debris.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital conscious, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.