Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to get new chief executive

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will have a new chief executive soon when Mr Ang Wee Keong from the Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) takes over from Mr Teo Eng Dih.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said a news release on Tuesday (Apr 29) that Mr Ang, who is now the assistant chief executive (international) of IMDA, will be appointed chief executive (designate) from May 1.

"He will relinquish his IMDA appointment and be appointed chief executive of MPA from Jun 16," it added.

Mr Ang will also become a member of the MPA board, replacing Mr Teo.

MPA last had a change of chief exeuctive in 2022 when Mr Teo took over from Ms Quah Ley Hoon in September that year.

On the latest appointment, the ministry said that during his time at IMDA, Mr Ang made "significant contributions in advancing Singapore’s digital interests".

"He strengthened Singapore’s network of digital economy partnerships and expanded collaboration through platforms like the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, Forum of Small States and Asia Tech x Singapore."

He also oversaw the formulation of "forward-thinking policies and regulations" in digital technology and services to advance the growth of Singapore’s digital economy, including the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Act to enhance the resilience and security of "systemically important digital infrastructure", it added.

Mr Teo, the current chief executive of MPA, will be appointed deputy secretary of special duties at MOT from Jun 16.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO MPA

The ministry said that in his time with MPA, Mr Teo had made "significant contributions" in growing Singapore's International Maritime Centre and the PIER71 startup ecosystem.

The PIER71 startup ecosystem supports Singapore-based marine technology startups with the aim of attracting investments and talents, as well as to boost innovations.

"During his tenure, the Port of Singapore attained new records in vessel arrivals, container throughput, bunker sales and registrations under the Singapore Registry of Ships."

These milestones were achieved in the midst of a "complex global operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and technological shifts affecting the flow of goods and supplies worldwide", the ministry added.