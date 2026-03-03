From heatwaves to rising seas: Singapore lays out climate adaptation plan

"Economic instability and geopolitical contestation, like the latest conflict in the Middle East, are clouding our focus on protecting our environment. Major emitters may backslide on their climate obligations as they grapple with the global tensions on security, energy, trade and investments.

"In such uncertain times, the environment becomes an inevitable casualty, and our planet will face the impacts of climate change more severely, and sooner."

Singapore will not be immune, she said, warning that businesses and residents alike could suffer from climate-related disruptions.

"In an increasingly volatile world, we must prioritise building a climate-ready Singapore now. We must prepare our infrastructure, businesses and people today to be resilient in a climate-impaired future," Ms Fu said.

HEAT AND FLOOD RESILIENCE

On heat, Ms Fu said the government will strengthen inter-agency coordination and invest more in research and development to better understand its impact. Singapore is also expanding its heat stress sensor network islandwide.

On flooding, several drainage improvement projects are in the pipeline, including works at Bedok First Subsidiary Drain and the Sungei Serangoon Eastern and Western subsidiary drains.