New Bill to require landowners on Singapore's coast to put up, upgrade defences against rising sea levels

SINGAPORE: Landowners along Singapore’s coastline could soon be legally required to implement or upgrade coastal defences under a new Bill introduced in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 3), as part of a long-term push to ensure Singapore is protected against rising sea levels.

The proposed Coastal Protection Bill would require landowners – including government ministries, statutory boards and lessees, which are mainly companies — to implement coastal protection measures on their plots of land.

The move is necessary to ensure a continuous line of coastal defence around Singapore, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and national water agency PUB said in a joint release at the first reading of the Bill in parliament.

About 70 per cent of Singapore’s coastline is owned by the government, which will carry out most of the protection works.

The remaining stretches are held by private companies and lessees that are also non-residential. These comprise mostly shipyards or ports, businesses in the oil and gas industry, and manufacturing sectors, PUB's deputy chief executive of flood resilience Angela Koh said.

Most are located on the south-west coast, like the Tuas and Pioneer industrial estates, and Jurong Island. The remaining are located along the northern coast, like the Senoko industrial estate.

Landowners will have the flexibility to select measures that meet their own needs and operations as long as they comply with PUB’s standards and are completed before the deadline.

These landowners may, for example, install deployable structures such as barriers that will still allow them access to the sea for commercial reasons.

To help affected landowners meet the new requirements, the government will provide financial and technical support, such as technical consultations. More details will be shared at a later date.

Landowners will be given at least 10 years’ advance notice to implement coastal protection measures.