Elaine Ng to succeed Low Eng Teong as National Arts Council CEO

SINGAPORE: Mrs Elaine Ng will succeed Mr Low Eng Teong as chief executive officer of the National Arts Council (NAC), the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Tuesday (Dec 23).

Mrs Ng will become CEO-designate of NAC on Jan 1, 2026, before taking over as CEO on Mar 1. Mr Low will step down on Feb 28 with the completion of his term.

She has been the deputy secretary of administration at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) since 2019, heading the defence management group that formulates and implements policies in areas including National Service, manpower and finance.

As deputy secretary of administration, Mrs Ng oversaw major infrastructural projects, including the new Central Manpower Base. She is also the chair of Defence Collective Singapore, which operates Singapore’s military museums, including the upcoming NS Gallery. Mrs Ng also serves on the boards of NS Square, the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories.

Between 2011 and 2019, Mrs Ng served as Deputy CEO of the National Heritage Board and CEO of the National Library Board.

MR LOW'S CONTRIBUTIONS TO NAC

Mr Low became NAC CEO in 2023 after five years serving as deputy and assistant CEO of sector development of arts.

He championed the development of SG Arts Plan 2.0 and drove efforts to strengthen digital adoption in the sector and deepen audience engagement.

Mr Low also strengthened arts education pathways through the National Arts Council-Arts Education Programme, which now offers over 1,400 programmes by more than 300 artists and arts groups in schools, MCCY said.

He is also on the board of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra Company, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Singapore Art Museum and The Esplanade Co.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo welcomed Mrs Ng's appointment.

He said: "Under Eng Teong’s steadfast leadership, NAC has broadened access to the arts, strengthened support for the sector, and deepened the role that culture plays in shaping who we are as Singaporeans.

“I thank him for his invaluable contributions, and for working closely with our artists, partners and the wider community.”

MCCY thanked Mr Low for his "leadership and significant contributions to NAC and the MCCY family".