Singapore to roll out targeted support for those in 50s and early 60s to cope with cost of living, retirement

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in their 50s and early 60s can expect targeted support to help them cope with the burden of rising living costs and anxiety over retirement, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday (Aug 20).

In the Mandarin portion of his National Day Rally speech, Mr Lee said this group has been “particularly concerned” about the cost of living as they are approaching retirement.

At the same time, they form the sandwiched generation who support their ageing parents and their own family.

This generation also faces unique problems when it comes to building up their retirement nest egg.

“This is because your income when you were younger was not as high as younger Singaporeans today,” said Mr Lee, adding that this group had a shorter runway to benefit from Singapore’s economic growth, compared to the younger generation.

While the various subsidies provided by the government can help them deal with the challenge of daily living costs, this group may still be worried about retirement adequacy.

“I understand your concerns. The government will help alleviate your financial burden and provide targeted assistance so you can be less anxious about your retirement,” said the Prime Minister, adding that more details would be announced later in his English speech.