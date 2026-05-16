NEA launches dengue prevention campaign as Singapore enters traditional peak season for cases

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) launched the annual national dengue prevention campaign on Saturday (May 16) as Singapore entered the traditional peak dengue season from May to October.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary urged the public to remain vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sites to reduce dengue transmission.

"The current dengue situation here in Singapore today is relatively stable, but we cannot let that success or that stability lump us into complacency. We cannot be complacent," he said.

The warmer temperatures from May to October speed up mosquito breeding cycles and allow the dengue virus to replicate more rapidly, causing outbreaks to escalate faster than before.

"We must act early, rather than react only when case numbers rise. We continue to invest in technology and community action to stay ahead of the virus and protect our communities," he added.

With climate change, temperatures are rising and rainfall is more unpredictable. These shifts are changing how diseases like dengue take hold and spread.

"As dengue risks grow with our changing climate, community action remains our strongest and most reliable defence," he said.

"When each of us plays our part, we protect not just ourselves, but our families, our neighbourhood, and the wider community."