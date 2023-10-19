NEA urges 'urgent collective action' to prevent year-end surge in dengue cases

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has urged the public to take "urgent collective action to control mosquito breeding" in order to prevent a year-end surge in dengue cases.

In a media release on Thursday (Oct 19), the agency said that the weekly number of reported dengue cases has "increased steadily", reaching a high of more than 300 cases in the last three weeks of September.

There were 266 and 215 reported dengue cases in the first and second week of October respectively.

"Continued action and vigilance remain critical, as weekly dengue cases remain high," said NEA, adding that warmer than usual weather in the coming months from the El Nino phenomenon may worsen the situation.

"Should the number of weekly dengue cases remain high, Singapore could start the following year with an atypically large number of weekly dengue cases," it warned.

This was the case in 2019 and 2021, when the year-end dengue case numbers were high and resulted in large dengue outbreaks in the following years, NEA added.