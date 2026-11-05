Singapore to end N95 mask distribution on Saturday as haze abates

SINGAPORE: Singapore will cease its haze mitigation measures from Saturday (Nov 7), including ending the distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable Singaporeans and daily advisories, amid improving air quality.

Mask collection will conclude at 6pm on Saturday, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday.

Air-conditioned rooms at Community Clubs and selected Residents’ Committee and Residents’ Network Centres designated as haze shelters will also close at the same time.

In addition, the Ministry of Health will deactivate both the Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) Scheme and the Haze Subsidy Scheme from Nov 12. The Haze Subsidy Scheme provides eligible Singaporeans with subsidised outpatient treatment for haze-related conditions at all polyclinics and participating PHPCs.

The Ministry of Manpower will also stand down its haze-related measures for outdoor workers from Nov 7, allowing employers to resume outdoor work without additional haze-related precautions.

The inter-agency Haze Task Force will also be stood down.

The haze situation in Singapore has improved following the onset of inter-monsoon conditions and increased rainfall, while the number of hotspots and the haze situation in the surrounding region have also improved, said NEA.

The distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable Singaporeans started on Oct 14, after 1-hour PM2.5 readings climbed into the very high range.

Although the distribution was initially scheduled to begin only when the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeded 200, it was brought forward in response to worsening haze conditions.

The masks were distributed in two rounds, with the second round expanding eligibility to Singaporeans aged 60 and above, down from 67, following public feedback.

Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 and holders of Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Orange and Blue cards were also eligible.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that close to 30 per cent of eligible Singaporeans had collected their masks as of Oct 29.

Ms Fu added that N95 masks are generally not required for short periods outdoors, and that reducing prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities remains the most important first response to haze.