NEL, Sengkang-Punggol LRT disruption: LTA, SBS Transit working to avoid repeat of rare 'double fault' scenario

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit are working on eliminating a recurrence of the "double fault" scenario that affected the North-East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

Such a scenario is "rare", LTA and SBS Transit said in a joint statement on Saturday (Aug 16).



On Tuesday, the power fault incidents disrupted services on the NEL for about three hours and Sengkang-Punggol LRT for about five hours. Repairs were completed on Saturday.



Services on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT were again disrupted on Friday for about four hours.

LTA and SBS Transit are still investigating the cause of the cable fault, and their engineers are testing the cables along the entire Sengkang-Punggol LRT network to assess their condition. The tests are set to be completed by Aug 23.

THE POWER FAULTS

The Sengkang Depot Substation has two interconnected switchboards which serve as backups for each other, said LTA and SBS Transit. Two faults were encountered at the voltage transformer for Switchboard 2 on Tuesday, read the statement.

The first involved a high current surge due to a fault in the voltage transformer, while the second was a dislodged cable connecting to the voltage transformer.