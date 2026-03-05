50 multipurpose courts to be built over next 5 years for badminton, pickleball 

SINGAPORE: The government will build 50 multipurpose courts for badminton and pickleball over the next five years, with the first ones already opened, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said on Thursday (Mar 5).

Eight dual-use courts have been operational at The Kallang since January, while another eight pickleball courts will open at Little India bus terminal in the coming months.

"Our facilities are well-utilised and see over 20 million visitors annually.

"As more Singaporeans embrace active lifestyles, there is also a rise in demand for public facilities during peak hours, particularly for popular sports like badminton and pickleball," said Mr Neo during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's spending plans for the coming year.

As the authorities build these courts, they will be mindful of managing noise levels at residential estates, he added.

The courts are part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan (SFMP), which aims to provide greater access to quality, affordable sports facilities and enable wider participation in sport.

Under the SFMP, Queenstown, Hougang and Punggol Regional sport centres will be completed within a year, said Mr Neo.