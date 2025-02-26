IN FOCUS: The rise, fall and uncertain fate of Nissan

Earlier in February, Nissan terminated an agreement to consider integrating its business with Honda, after the latter proposed a structure where Nissan would be a subsidiary. The deal was also criticised over how the two companies were too similar to be complementary.

Honda treated Nissan like a “junior partner” and Nissan didn’t like that, said Assoc Prof Nitin, who researches and has authored books on strategic management and international business.

But he said that would have to be Nissan's role in any decent partnership, and if the company can accept that, "they might find somebody".

Otherwise, Nissan could be one of several legacy automakers to go bust in the next 10 to 15 years.

“The future doesn’t look good, but they might get a white knight, somebody who needs their technological skills. At the right price, maybe somebody will buy them out or partner with them.”

Last week, the Financial Times reported that a Japanese group - including a former prime minister - had drawn up plans for Tesla to invest in Nissan. The group reportedly hopes Tesla will become a strategic investor and potentially take over Nissan's plants in the US.

Taiwanese technology company Foxconn has also been floated as a possible partner. Its chairman has said the aim was to cooperate with Nissan rather than acquire it.

Foxconn has ambitions in the EV sector, and Mr Vaidya noted that it has been trying to get into the carmaking business for a long time.

Securing a foothold in a traditional automaker may give Foxconn access to qualified manpower and a supply chain that's ready to be used, he said.

Nissan declined to comment on a possible partnership with Foxconn. When asked other questions on the company's struggles, the carmaker pointed CNA to previous press releases.