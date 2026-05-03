No MRT services on entire Thomson-East Coast Line: SMRT

SINGAPORE: There are no train services on the entire Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Sunday morning (May 3), said train operator SMRT.



In an update at around 8.15am, SMRT said there were no train services between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations in both directions.



Commuters may take alternative MRT lines or free bus services between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations, it said in a Facebook post.



SMRT first posted about a "minor delay" between Stevens and Caldecott stations in both directions at round 6.55am. At the time, it said commuters could continue using the train service.



It posted another update at around 7.30am that the minor delay was still affecting train services in both directions, adding that commuters can continue to use the train service or consider free bus services at the affected stations.



SMRT then said at around 7.50am that there was a "major delay" on the TEL and that there were no train services in both directions between Caldecott and Orchard stations.