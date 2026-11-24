SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by a record 45.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, led by unprecedented growth in electronics NODX.

The expansion was driven mainly by artificial intelligence-related growth in electronics and specialised machinery, while the “lumpy exports” of structures of ships and boats provided additional support, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Electronic NODX surged by 117 per cent in the third quarter, building on the second quarter’s 88.1 per cent growth, the government agency said in a media release.

The biggest contributors were integrated circuits, disk media products and personal computers, with exports rising by 83.2 per cent, 313.7 per cent and 166.3 per cent, respectively.

Non-electronics NODX increased by 20.8 per cent, up from the second quarter’s 8 per cent growth.

The top exports were ship and boat structures, specialised machinery and non-monetary gold. Specialised machinery increased by 40.2 per cent while non-monetary gold rose by 70.1 per cent.

EnterpriseSG did not specify the percentage increase for ship and boat structures, noting that the exceptionally high figure reflects a low base effect in the same period last year.

Singapore’s NODX to its top 10 markets also grew overall in the third quarter, driven by increases in the US, China and Taiwan.

The US was the biggest contributor, with exports growing by 74.4 per cent. Taiwan saw an increase of 58.5 per cent, while NODX to China rose by 46.6 per cent.

NODX growth in the first three quarters of 2026 reached a record 27.6 per cent year-on-year, EnterpriseSG said.

Non-oil re-exports grew by 50.7 per cent in the third quarter, while total merchandise trade increased by 44.4 per cent. Total services trade expanded by 14.6 per cent.