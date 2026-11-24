Singapore’s non-oil exports see record 45.8% rise in Q3 led by growth in electronics
Growth in non-oil exports in the first three quarters of 2026 also reached a record high of 27.6 per cent year-on-year.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by a record 45.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, led by unprecedented growth in electronics NODX.
The expansion was driven mainly by artificial intelligence-related growth in electronics and specialised machinery, while the “lumpy exports” of structures of ships and boats provided additional support, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday (Nov 24).
Electronic NODX surged by 117 per cent in the third quarter, building on the second quarter’s 88.1 per cent growth, the government agency said in a media release.
The biggest contributors were integrated circuits, disk media products and personal computers, with exports rising by 83.2 per cent, 313.7 per cent and 166.3 per cent, respectively.
Non-electronics NODX increased by 20.8 per cent, up from the second quarter’s 8 per cent growth.
The top exports were ship and boat structures, specialised machinery and non-monetary gold. Specialised machinery increased by 40.2 per cent while non-monetary gold rose by 70.1 per cent.
EnterpriseSG did not specify the percentage increase for ship and boat structures, noting that the exceptionally high figure reflects a low base effect in the same period last year.
Singapore’s NODX to its top 10 markets also grew overall in the third quarter, driven by increases in the US, China and Taiwan.
The US was the biggest contributor, with exports growing by 74.4 per cent. Taiwan saw an increase of 58.5 per cent, while NODX to China rose by 46.6 per cent.
NODX growth in the first three quarters of 2026 reached a record 27.6 per cent year-on-year, EnterpriseSG said.
Non-oil re-exports grew by 50.7 per cent in the third quarter, while total merchandise trade increased by 44.4 per cent. Total services trade expanded by 14.6 per cent.
2026 NODX FORECAST UPGRADED
This year's NODX forecast has also been upgraded following exceptionally strong growth in the first three quarters and expectations of sustained AI-related demand, said EnterpriseSG.
It expects NODX growth to remain supported by AI-related demand in the fourth quarter.
Citing the Economic Development Board’s recent report on the manufacturing sector’s business expectations, EnterpriseSG said the electronics and precision engineering clusters expected overseas deliveries to improve in Q4.
Net-weighted balances of 54 per cent for electronics firms and 56 per cent for precision engineering firms indicated expectations of stronger overseas deliveries.
EnterpriseSG said 38 per cent of electronic firms and 45 per cent of precision engineering firms also expect higher average selling prices in the quarter.
“Overall, a net weighted balance of 24 per cent of manufacturing firms maintained a positive business outlook for Q4 2026 and Q1 2027,” it added.
The government agency pointed out that the World Trade Organization also expects global merchandise trade volume to grow by 4.1 per cent in 2027.
This is expected to be supported by continued AI-related investments and the broader expansion of the digital economy globally, although the overall outlook also depends on developments in the Middle East.
Taking these factors into account, EnterpriseSG raised its 2026 NODX forecast to between 30 per cent to 32 per cent, up from its previous projection of 14 per cent to 16 per cent.
The new forecast reflects the “exceptionally strong performance” in the first three quarters of 2026 and continued support from AI-related demand in this year’s final quarter, said EnterpriseSG.
For 2027, NODX is expected to grow by 5 per cent to 7 per cent, moderating from 2026’s high base, it said.
“Downside risks include a sharper-than-expected correction in AI-related demand and prolonged conflict in the Middle East,” said the government agency.