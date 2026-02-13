NTUC to roll out AI training pathways for workers at all skill levels, subsidy for AI tools

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is rolling out a new initiative to ready workers for artificial intelligence, including training pathways paired with a subsidy for AI tools.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng announced the launch of the AI-Ready SG initiative at the NTUC Career Festival on Friday (Feb 13).

More than 5,000 job opportunities by over 70 employers are available at the two-day career fair at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

"We're launching the NTUC AI-Ready SG initiative as a commitment to walk alongside our workers, support them through the change, and ensure a fair and just transition for them in the AI-powered future," said Mr Ng.

He described the initiative as a "one-stop shop" that aims to equip workers with AI skills, support companies in business transformation and job redesign, and improve job matching.

The labour chief acknowledged the challenges that both workers and businesses face when it comes to AI.

Job security was the top concern for one in five workers in NTUC's survey of about 2,000 workers conducted in late 2025.

This job insecurity stemmed from economic uncertainties, AI automation and the fear of skills obsolescence, according to NTUC.

Professionals, managers and executives were also more worried about the impact of AI on their jobs.

At the same time, many businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, say they want to adopt AI but face cost pressures and capability constraints, said Mr Ng.

"That's exactly why NTUC must step up and step in to ensure that Singapore's transition into an AI-enabled economy is fair, inclusive and sustainable for all," he said.

The labour chief was speaking one day after the delivery of the government's Budget 2026 statement, which includes a focus on AI.

Mr Ng said NTUC was "wholeheartedly behind the government's thrust to ensure that Singapore is AI-enabled, AI-ready, both for the businesses and for the workers".

Budget 2026 includes initiatives like "AI missions" to drive AI-led sectoral economic transformation and free premium AI tools for Singaporeans taking selected training courses.