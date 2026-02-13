NTUC to roll out AI training pathways for workers at all skill levels, subsidy for AI tools
"NTUC must step up and step in to ensure that Singapore's transition into an AI-enabled economy is fair, inclusive and sustainable for all," says labour chief Ng Chee Meng.
SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is rolling out a new initiative to ready workers for artificial intelligence, including training pathways paired with a subsidy for AI tools.
NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng announced the launch of the AI-Ready SG initiative at the NTUC Career Festival on Friday (Feb 13).
More than 5,000 job opportunities by over 70 employers are available at the two-day career fair at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
"We're launching the NTUC AI-Ready SG initiative as a commitment to walk alongside our workers, support them through the change, and ensure a fair and just transition for them in the AI-powered future," said Mr Ng.
He described the initiative as a "one-stop shop" that aims to equip workers with AI skills, support companies in business transformation and job redesign, and improve job matching.
The labour chief acknowledged the challenges that both workers and businesses face when it comes to AI.
Job security was the top concern for one in five workers in NTUC's survey of about 2,000 workers conducted in late 2025.
This job insecurity stemmed from economic uncertainties, AI automation and the fear of skills obsolescence, according to NTUC.
Professionals, managers and executives were also more worried about the impact of AI on their jobs.
At the same time, many businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, say they want to adopt AI but face cost pressures and capability constraints, said Mr Ng.
"That's exactly why NTUC must step up and step in to ensure that Singapore's transition into an AI-enabled economy is fair, inclusive and sustainable for all," he said.
The labour chief was speaking one day after the delivery of the government's Budget 2026 statement, which includes a focus on AI.
Mr Ng said NTUC was "wholeheartedly behind the government's thrust to ensure that Singapore is AI-enabled, AI-ready, both for the businesses and for the workers".
Budget 2026 includes initiatives like "AI missions" to drive AI-led sectoral economic transformation and free premium AI tools for Singaporeans taking selected training courses.
TRAINING, AI TOOLS AND MENTORSHIP
A key effort under AI-Ready SG is to strengthen workers' long-term employability by enabling the learning and application of AI skills in their daily work, NTUC said in a press release.
To achieve this, NTUC LearningHub will launch curated AI training pathways for all workers. This will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2026.
The pathways are tailored to workers' skill level, job and sector, and developed based on skills gaps identified through ground engagements with business and industry.
For example, workers who are starting on their AI skills journey will have a foundational curriculum to build essential AI and digital literacy.
Workers in jobs that are the most impacted by AI will have a job-specific and sector-based curriculum to integrate AI into their workflows more effectively.
Technology professionals and AI practitioners will get a hands-on and technically rigorous curriculum to facilitate business transformation.
The aim is to provide workers with a clear starting point and direction to build their AI skills, said NTUC.
NTUC will also subsidise up to 50 per cent of the subscription costs of eligible AI tools for its members for an initial period of two years. This will be rolled out by the first half of 2026.
The subsidy is meant to give NTUC members greater access to AI tools that enhance productivity and support tasks like content creation and writing.
A new NTUC LearningHub Career Mentorship programme will also connect professionals, managers and executives with certified and experienced mentors.
This will be done through an AI-enabled match-scoring system pairing mentees with mentors aligned to their career goals.
BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION
On Friday, NTUC also launched Sectoral AI Playbooks for workers and businesses in the sectors that face the most disruption from AI.
These offer practical insight and resources for workers to start their AI skills journey, and for companies to embark on business transformation and job redesign.
The first three playbooks were released on Friday, focusing on the electronics, marine and engineering sector, the hospitality and consumer business sector and the essential domestic services sector.
NTUC's company training committees and the related grant will continue to anchor its support for better jobs through business transformation and job redesign, said the union.
Company training committees bring union leaders and management together to develop company-level business transformation plans that enhance productivity.
According to NTUC, more than 13,000 workers are expected to benefit from the company training committees grant, in the form of wage increases, skills allowances and structured career pathways.
NTUC pointed out that the number of AI-related projects under the grant that companies embarked on in 2025 more than doubled from 2024.
On Friday, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National University of Singapore and Singapore Institute of Technology to enhance career readiness and employability support for fresh graduates.
This will be done through joint job matching activities, industry engagements, knowledge exchange and other targeted initiatives, said NTUC.