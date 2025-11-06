Singapore can't confirm neighbours' progress in nuclear energy, is working with IAEA to 'triangulate' data: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot confirm the current state or level of maturity of neighbouring countries' plans for nuclear energy, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said on Thursday (Nov 6).

The country is working closely with international agencies like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to "triangulate" the available data, he told parliament.

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, was responding to a question from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on the extent of progress in the regional rollout of nuclear energy technologies.

Mr Singh (WP-Aljunied) had also asked whether other countries in the region were considering conventional or advanced nuclear technologies. The latter include small modular reactors and Generation IV technologies.

Dr Tan said it was "very difficult for us to comment" on what neighbouring countries were doing, adding that "a lot of that information is just not out there".

"We have heard anecdotal announcements that there could be potential need for sitings 500km south of us. There (is) also need for more remote areas for small modular reactors, for instance, like in Kalimantan or even over in the eastern part of Indonesia," he said.

He also said he could not commit to information about the timelines of neighbouring countries, which was gleaned from public reports.

Dr Tan said there have been "exhortations" by neighbouring countries about wanting to develop nuclear technologies in 10 to 20 years' time, but they have not stated if they would use conventional or advanced nuclear technologies.

"If it is the advanced nuclear technology ... like the (small nuclear reactors), the Gen IV, then I think pretty much the assessment level, the readiness level, we are probably on par," he said.

His comments follow several recent media reports on nuclear developments in Southeast Asia.

News agency Bernama previously reported that Malaysia aims to make nuclear power part of the country's energy generation mix by 2031, while the Jakarta Globe reported in June that Indonesia aims to commission its first nuclear power plant by 2034.

In the Philippines, its government has released an energy plan targeting the generation of nuclear power in 2032 with the completion of a nuclear power plant. Its Bataan nuclear power plant – Southeast Asia's only nuclear power plant completed in the 1980s – has never been operational.

Vietnam aims to power up its first nuclear power plants between 2030 and 2035, according to Reuters.

Dr Tan continued: "But having said that, within the countries in the region, many of them actually have already developed and they have planted research reactors within their respective countries itself.

"I suppose there are some in Indonesia, in Malaysia, I believe in Vietnam, possibly even in the Philippines as well."

Presently, Malaysia has the Triga Puspati Reactor, its sole research reactor that is located in Selangor. Indonesia has three research reactor sites in Serpong, Bandung and Yogyakarta. Vietnam's Da Lat reactor was built in the 1960s, and the country is reportedly developing another research reactor.

These reactors are meant for research purposes and not for generating electricity to power grids.

Singapore has not yet made a decision on nuclear energy, but is studying its potential as a low-carbon energy source. Dr Tan reiterated this on Wednesday when responding to other parliamentary questions on nuclear deployment by Singapore.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) assesses the feasibility of deploying advanced nuclear energy technologies in Singapore, while the National Environment Agency looks at nuclear safety and the safeguards for potential nuclear deployment in the country and region.

EMA recently announced the appointment of British firm Mott MacDonald to conduct a study on advanced nuclear technologies like water-cooled small modular reactors and Generation IV designs, which use novel cooling systems or fuels.