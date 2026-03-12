Singapore has multiple lines of defence to safeguard energy security: Tan See Leng
Electricity prices are expected to increase in the coming months, but the government stands ready to support households and businesses as necessary, said the Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has multiple lines of defence to safeguard its energy security from the Middle East conflict, but people should expect electricity prices to increase in the coming months, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said on Thursday (Mar 12).
Dr Tan noted that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has affected global imports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, which will likely result in higher global fuel prices in the near term.
Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
“With the global environment becoming less certain and stable, fuel disruptions and price fluctuations are more frequent,” he said in a Facebook post.
“These effects are felt in Singapore, where we import all of the natural gas needed to fuel about 95 per cent of our electricity generation.”
Dr Tan noted, however, that Singapore has measures in place to ensure that the country has enough energy for its needs.
First, about half of the country’s gas is piped from the region and is unaffected, he said.
Singapore also diversifies its sources of imported LNG and is not overly exposed to the Middle East, he added.
“Our LNG importers have a global portfolio of sources, such as the US and Australia, which they can tap on to replace cargoes originally from the Middle East. For the one LNG cargo from the Middle East, efforts are underway with the importers to find replacement cargos,” said Dr Tan, who is also the Manpower Minister.
He added that Singapore has a fuel stockpile comprising a mixture of gas and diesel, which power generation companies can draw from if there is a severe disruption to gas supplies.
Electricity-generating turbines in Singapore are also able to run on both gas and diesel, Dr Tan noted.
“EMA also regularly tests all power plants to ensure that they are able to switch to diesel generation if ever needed,” he added.
Still, with global gas prices rising due to the conflict, electricity prices are expected to increase in the coming months.
“The government also stands ready to support households and businesses as necessary,” Dr Tan said.
Eligible HDB households will receive 1.5 times the regular amount of U-Save rebates, or up to S$570 in the financial year, as announced in Budget 2026.
Households and businesses also have a part to play in offsetting some of the impact by conserving electricity and adopting more energy-efficient appliances, he added.
The Energy Market Authority (EMA) told CNA last week that most electricity consumers in Singapore are "cushioned" from immediate price volatility as they are either on fixed-price retail contracts or pay the regulated tariff set by SP Group and retailers.
But it warned that "some consumers may see an increase in electricity prices at the point of retail contract renewal, if fuel costs remained elevated at that point".
"If fuel costs remain elevated, this would lead to higher regulated tariffs in subsequent quarters," the authority said.
Dr Tan said that the government is watching Middle East developments closely, especially for secondary effects of disruption.
“This conflict is a reminder that we live in an unpredictable world, and we cannot take our energy security for granted," he said. “We must therefore do what we can to economise on our use of energy, and everybody has a part in this.”