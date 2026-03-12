Singapore has multiple lines of defence to safeguard energy security: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore has multiple lines of defence to safeguard its energy security from the Middle East conflict, but people should expect electricity prices to increase in the coming months, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said on Thursday (Mar 12).

Dr Tan noted that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has affected global imports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, which will likely result in higher global fuel prices in the near term.

Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

“With the global environment becoming less certain and stable, fuel disruptions and price fluctuations are more frequent,” he said in a Facebook post.

“These effects are felt in Singapore, where we import all of the natural gas needed to fuel about 95 per cent of our electricity generation.”

Dr Tan noted, however, that Singapore has measures in place to ensure that the country has enough energy for its needs.

First, about half of the country’s gas is piped from the region and is unaffected, he said.

Singapore also diversifies its sources of imported LNG and is not overly exposed to the Middle East, he added.

“Our LNG importers have a global portfolio of sources, such as the US and Australia, which they can tap on to replace cargoes originally from the Middle East. For the one LNG cargo from the Middle East, efforts are underway with the importers to find replacement cargos,” said Dr Tan, who is also the Manpower Minister.

He added that Singapore has a fuel stockpile comprising a mixture of gas and diesel, which power generation companies can draw from if there is a severe disruption to gas supplies.

Electricity-generating turbines in Singapore are also able to run on both gas and diesel, Dr Tan noted.

“EMA also regularly tests all power plants to ensure that they are able to switch to diesel generation if ever needed,” he added.