Flight risk, offence severity among factors for setting S$100,000 bail: Lawyers on Ong Beng Seng's arrest

SINGAPORE: A person's flight risk and the severity of any alleged offence are among the factors the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) will consider when setting bail, lawyers told CNA on Friday (Jul 14).

In the case of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the bail amount of S$100,000 (US$75,700) is "reasonable" and within the "normal range" for a corruption offence potentially implicating a public servant, lawyers said.

Mr Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), was arrested in connection with the graft probe involving Transport Minister S Iswaran and released after posting bail.

No charges have been filed against Mr Ong, who was asked by CPIB to "provide information in relation to his interactions" with Mr Iswaran, HPL said on Friday.

The billionaire, who is Malaysian and based in Singapore, has been allowed to travel and will surrender his passport to CPIB upon returning to Singapore.

The bail amount of S$100,000 is "pretty much average" for corruption potentially involving a public servant, but "might be a bit high" for private sector graft, said lawyer Adrian Wee of Lighthouse Law.

As for how far along the investigation into Mr Ong might be, Mr Wee said arrests "can happen at any time ... but the trigger is whether they have reasonable suspicion. When that comes about is hard to say".

The lawyer stressed the fact that CPIB has allowed Mr Ong to travel "must mean that they are satisfied that the conditions of bail will be sufficient to procure his return".

In setting bail, the anti-graft agency would also consider any potential financial benefit from the acts under investigation, to avoid a situation where the bail amount is "dwarfed" by that benefit, he said.