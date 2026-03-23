POFMA correction order issued to Terry Xu, TOC publisher over article on attorney-general's re-appointment

SINGAPORE: Mr Terry Xu and the publisher of The Online Citizen (TOC) have been issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), over an article on the re-appointment of Singapore's Attorney-General Lucien Wong.

The Ministry of Law said on Monday (Mar 23) that the article, published on Mar 9 and posted on several platforms, contained false statements on Mr Wong's appointment.

Mr Xu, as well as Taiwan-based Miao Yi Infotech, which publishes TOC, are required to publish correction notices on TOC’s websites, Heidoh’s website, TOC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and in The Straits Times.

"These notices will state that the content communicated false statements of fact, and provide a link to the government’s clarification," said the Ministry of Law.

The ministry took issue with three points of falsehoods in the Mar 9 article.

First, Mr Xu alleged that there was no information that Mr Wong had recused himself from acting on matters relating to the acquisition of 38 Oxley Road, the home of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The attorney-general was the personal lawyer of the late Mr Lee's son, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Both Mr Wong and Mr Lee had recused themselves from matters relating to 38 Oxley Road when it became an issue of public debate several years ago.

"This includes the compulsory acquisition of 38 Oxley Road," the government said on its Factually website on Mar 23.

"Any statement or suggestion that AG Wong may have acted or is acting in conflict of interest in such matters is entirely without basis."