Being an inspiration, role model to girls 'the most satisfying' part of role, says outgoing President Halimah

SINGAPORE: Madam Halimah Yacob was at a Singapore Armed Forces Day event in July this year when a 10-year-old girl, whose father was receiving an award, came up to her.

“She told me: ‘I’m very grateful to you, President Halimah. You have inspired me and you have motivated me, and thank you for doing all the work that you do for the country as well as, you know, representing the women’,” Mdm Halimah recalled.

“To me, incidents like these are so inspiring,” said the 69-year-old, Singapore's outgoing President, during a one-on-one interview with CNA on Jul 5.

In the interview, aired on Tuesday (Sep 12), Mdm Halimah spoke fondly about her time in office, saying that having inspired young girls to strive to be “leaders of tomorrow” has been her most satisfying achievement.

Other than the interaction with the 10-year-old girl, Mdm Halimah said that there have been many other instances of young girls coming up to her and thanking her for being an inspiration, with some even giving her cards.

“They thank me, and then they say they really (aspire) to be someone like me … I think that’s truly inspirational if I have planted some seeds of hope in our young girls who will become the women, and hopefully the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

“That is the most satisfying thing.”

Mdm Halimah also shared her thoughts on being the first female President and the first President to wear a tudung, as well as the pride she has in advocating for those in marginalised segments of society.

She also touched on what she planned to do after her retirement.

Mdm Halimah’s six-year term as President will end on Wednesday, and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was elected President on Sep 1 with a dominant 70.4 per cent vote share, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.

In May, Mdm Halimah announced that she would not be standing for re-election, drawing a mix of reactions – from those who lauded her work with marginalised communities, to those who were disappointed she would be stepping down.

ON THE PRESSURES, OPPORTUNITIES OF BEING THE FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Mdm Halimah said that her appointment as President was significant, as she is the first woman to attain the office, and the first woman from a minority group to wear a tudung and become President.

Mdm Halimah took office on Sep 14, 2017, after running in an uncontested election due to a lack of other eligible candidates. The election was reserved for ethnic Malays because there had not been a President from the racial group for the five most recent presidential terms.

“For a woman, I think it’s very important because there are very few women that reached very high leadership positions and this is not just in Singapore, it’s also across the world,” she said.

She said that while there are still systemic issues that mean women are underrepresented as a head of state or government, she hopes that her example shows that it is possible for a woman to take on these roles.

“I hope that, in terms of gender, that provides at least an opportunity for people to say well, you know, at least in Singapore, you can, regardless of gender, regardless of race, regardless of religion, you are able to reach the highest office, provided you want to work, that you have the capability,” she said.