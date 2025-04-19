PAP counters WP's 'policy win' claim, says many ideas were previously raised by its MPs
The ruling party was responding to recent claims made by the Workers’ Party that 15 policies it had advocated for were later adopted "in some form" by the government.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) has responded to recent claims made by the Workers’ Party (WP) that 15 policies it had advocated for were later adopted "in some form" by the government.
In a post on Saturday (Apr 19) on the PAP’s blog, Petir, the ruling party said that many of these ideas were proposed earlier by its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and others.
“Unlike opposition parties elsewhere who habitually highlight government failures, the WP touts its alignment with PAP’s successes instead," the party said.
"They agree so much with the PAP, they claim our policies came from them. Imitation, as they say, is the sincerest form of flattery."
“NO MONOPOLY ON IDEAS”
In its post, the PAP added that “no one has a monopoly on ideas”, and cited several examples where it said its MPs had raised similar ones years before the WP.
For instance, on parental leave, the PAP said its MPs began pushing for more flexible and generous parental leave as early as 2008 - 12 years before the WP included it in its 2020 manifesto.
On housing support, the PAP added that MP Carrie Tan proposed an interim rental subsidy in 2022 for families facing hardship, ahead of a similar proposal by WP’s Louis Chua in 2023.
“When suggestions are raised, the government needs time to weigh the trade-offs. Careful consideration is necessary, including assessing the implementation details, before suggestions can be converted into policies and then put into action,” the party added.
Highlighting the WP’s proposed Redundancy Insurance scheme made in previous manifestos, the government realised WP’s scheme would impose additional costs on businesses and employees, the PAP said.
Instead, the government worked with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) to roll out the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme.
This provides temporary help to unemployed workers without reducing their incentive to find meaningful work or burdening businesses and employees with extra costs, the party said.
Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, in a separate Petir post on Saturday, added that the scheme offers government-funded support to those who become involuntarily unemployed.
Dr Tan’s post was in response to the WP’s 2025 manifesto, where it proposed that employers and employees contribute to a pool that pays out benefits to workers if retrenchment happens.
“WP’s scheme will require you and your employer to pay,” Dr Tan said. “This takes money out of your paycheque and imposes greater financial costs on businesses, which are pertinent concerns highlighted by our tripartite partners NTUC and SNEF.”
Dr Tan added that the PAP’s programme targets those most in need, with clear eligibility criteria and support beyond cash payouts, including career coaching and skills training.
When asked for his thoughts on the WP’s manifesto, which was launched on Thursday, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it was “interesting” that the opposition party had claimed the PAP government had adopted some of their policy ideas.
Mr Lee was speaking at a press conference earlier on Saturday, announcing the PAP’s slate in Ang Mo Kio GRC for the coming General Election.
“The government doesn't have a monopoly on good ideas, neither does the opposition,” said Mr Lee, noting that there are ideas out there that the opposition agrees or disagrees with.
“Some of them, after we have done it, they claim credit for. And to be fair to them, along the way, they have pushed for it. Sometimes we decide to do it, sometimes we have independently made up our minds earlier and implemented,” said Mr Lee.
Asked by CNA to respond to the PAP’s blog post, WP chief Pritam Singh said during a press conference unveiling new potential candidates for the election, that he had not seen the post.
“But indeed, I also recall them saying that good ideas can come from anywhere, and I would say good ideas have come from the Workers’ Party as well. I’ll leave it at that,” Mr Singh added.
INCONSISTENT TRACK RECORD
In its post, the PAP also highlighted inconsistencies in WP’s track record, particularly in housing policy.
In 2019, the WP had called to slow construction of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats due to a soft resale market, even suggesting a cap of 9,000 new flats annually. However, in 2023, the party urged the government to reduce waiting times for BTO flats.
“Had we accepted the WP’s suggestion, the shortfall during the COVID period, when construction came to a halt, would have been far worse and the waiting times for BTO flats would have got far longer,” the PAP said.
"In some cases, had the government heeded WP’s proposals, the consequences would have been severe,” it added.
SELECTIVE NARRATIVES?
The ruling party also said that the WP had claimed credit for policies that deviated from its initial suggestions.
It pointed out that in 2023, WP chair Sylvia Lim had urged the government to mandate banks to fully reimburse scam victims. Her proposal was rejected by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who said that it would not be fair or desirable.
In 2024, the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre raised its adjudicating award limit to S$150,000.
“Bizarrely, the WP now claims Ms Lim’s proposal influenced the increase in the adjudicated award limit for financial disputes between consumers and financial institutions,” the PAP said on Saturday.
“Surely it knows mandating banks bear full responsibility is fundamentally different from having an impartial dispute resolution mechanism determining the quantum?”
The PAP said that it welcomes “all constructive ideas - including from the Opposition”, adding that it is "gratified" the WP thinks "so well of our accomplishments".
OTHER WP CLAIMS PAP SAYS WERE PREVIOUSLY DISCUSSED
SUPPORT FOR THE INVOLUNTARILY UNEMPLOYED
WP called for unemployment insurance in its 2006, 2011 and 2020 manifestos.
What PAP says:
1961: Then Minister for Labour Inche Ahmad Ibrahim discussed setting up a scheme for unemployment insurance with the support of trade unions.
2003: MP Amy Khor asked the government to consider further interim measures to help the unemployed.
2008: MP Lim Wee Kiak called for more help for jobless Singaporeans and helping non-unionised workers to be properly compensated when they are retrenched.
2016: NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Patrick Tay said unemployment insurance is worth studying further.
2021: Mr Tay lobbied in parliament for transitionary (unemployment) insurance to support vulnerable professionals, especially PMETs in their 40s to 60s.
FLEXIBLE WORK ARRANGEMENTS
In 2015, WP’s manifesto proposed that companies with more than 20 employees should be obliged to consider requests for flexible work arrangements.
What PAP says:
2004: MP Ho Geok Choo called for guidelines to support businesses to operate a four-day work week.
2009: Then Manpower Minister Gan Kim Yong said his ministry has already encouraged employers to adopt flexible work arrangements.
2012: MP Foo Mee Har called for more measures to promote flexible work arrangements for employees with young, elderly and disabled dependants.
2015: MP Christopher De Souza called for schemes or programmes in place that encourage employers to promote flexible work arrangements within the workplace.
2020: MP Louis Ng called for legislation to support requests for work-from-home arrangements.
SHARED PARENTAL LEAVE
The WP’s 2020 manifesto called for a shared parental leave scheme for 24 weeks of government-paid leave, to be shared between both parents as they may decide.
What PAP says:
2008: MP Lee Bee Wah called for the granting of paternity leave to employees.
2010: MP Lee Bee Wah asked the government to consider adapting the Swedish system to give extended leave from work to husbands to encourage men to shoulder greater responsibility in looking after their children.
2016: MP Desmond Choo called on the government to consider legislating a second week of paternity leave for fathers.
2020: MP Louis Ng called on the government to incentivise fathers to take their Government-Paid Paternity Leave (GPPL) by providing additional leave to couples which can be used by either the mother or father where the father has consumed his full entitlement of GPPL.