Parliament to discuss Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest housing plans, GovTech layoffs

SINGAPORE: Parliament will discuss planned housing developments in Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest and the recent retrenchments at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) at its next sitting on Tuesday (Aug 4).

More than 20 questions have been filed by Members of Parliament on the two subjects.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Jul 10 that it would build new homes at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way in Clementi following the completion of environmental and heritage studies.

About 15ha and at least 10ha of forest may be cleared at Maju Forest at Sunset Way and Gillman Barracks, respectively, to make room for these housing developments.

MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) asked whether recommendations from nature and conservation groups on preserving greenery, flora and fauna in Maju Forest can be adopted.

MP Rachel Ong (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) wanted to know whether alternative sites for housing were evaluated as alternatives to Gillman Barracks and what planning considerations led to the proposed site and footprint being preferred.

MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) asked whether alternative sites to Maju Forest can be considered, and also wanted to know what resident engagement was conducted prior to the Gillman Barracks redevelopment announcement, including whether closed-door discussions were held and how participants were selected.

MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) asked if the Ministry of National Development would provide plain-language summaries of key findings of environmental impact assessments to improve their accessibility.

She also wanted to know if there would be clearer explanations of how public feedback has informed planning decisions.