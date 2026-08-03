Parliament to discuss Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest housing plans, GovTech layoffs
MPs have filed more than 20 questions on the two subjects, along with others on a fatal lightning strike off Pasir Ris Beach and the adoption and impact of AI in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Parliament will discuss planned housing developments in Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest and the recent retrenchments at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) at its next sitting on Tuesday (Aug 4).
More than 20 questions have been filed by Members of Parliament on the two subjects.
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Jul 10 that it would build new homes at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way in Clementi following the completion of environmental and heritage studies.
About 15ha and at least 10ha of forest may be cleared at Maju Forest at Sunset Way and Gillman Barracks, respectively, to make room for these housing developments.
MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) asked whether recommendations from nature and conservation groups on preserving greenery, flora and fauna in Maju Forest can be adopted.
MP Rachel Ong (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) wanted to know whether alternative sites for housing were evaluated as alternatives to Gillman Barracks and what planning considerations led to the proposed site and footprint being preferred.
MP Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) asked whether alternative sites to Maju Forest can be considered, and also wanted to know what resident engagement was conducted prior to the Gillman Barracks redevelopment announcement, including whether closed-door discussions were held and how participants were selected.
MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) asked if the Ministry of National Development would provide plain-language summaries of key findings of environmental impact assessments to improve their accessibility.
She also wanted to know if there would be clearer explanations of how public feedback has informed planning decisions.
GOVTECH LAYOFFS
GovTech announced on Jul 15 that it had retrenched 93 officers, as it completed the first phase of its transition to a new operating model.
It expects to let go of about 300 workers over the next two years as it shifts from a "one-off project-delivery model" to a "continuous product-ownership model".
MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) wanted to know if the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) has information on the ages, seniority levels, roles and identified skills gaps of the 93 officers who were retrenched.
He also asked why these officers were not deemed transferable to other agencies.
MP Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) wanted to know if MDDI had anticipated GovTech's operating model shift and whether it implemented timely upskilling or career conversion programmes to reduce retrenchments.
MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked if GovTech's move from project delivery to product ownership reflects a broader shift in public-sector technology hiring and what implications such a shift may have for the wider technology workforce.
O-LEVEL ORAL EXAM, FATAL LIGHTNING STRIKE, RTS LINK
MPs also filed questions on a Jul 15 incident in the GCE O-Level English oral examination, following complaints on social media alleging that questions displayed on some candidates' screens differed from those shown to oral examiners during the exam.
The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said that there was no discrepancy in the examination as the question displayed to candidates was the same as that shown to examiners.
MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) asked what records and evidence were examined, whether affected candidates and examiners were consulted, and what evidence supported its conclusion that no error occurred.
MP Hany Soh (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) wanted to know whether any requests for assistance from students or their parents were received by SEAB and, if so, how SEAB has been assisting them.
Regarding a fatal lightning strike near Pasir Ris Beach on Jul 6, Mr Sharael asked if the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment will review public warning systems and real-time lightning alerts with relevant agencies to mitigate lightning risks at beaches and outdoor recreational areas.
MP Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) asked whether the government has assessed how the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will reshape cross-border business, which sectors in Singapore will be the most affected, and how the government is supporting Singapore businesses to strengthen their competitiveness and tap into new opportunities.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
MPs also raised a variety of questions about the adoption and impact of artificial intelligence in Singapore.
Nominated MP Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari asked the Ministry of Manpower for a breakdown by firm size of companies that have adopted AI and their experienced outcomes, such as job redesign, lowered hiring or reduced headcount.
Ms Soh wanted to know if the Ministry of Social and Family Development has received any reports of AI-encouraged or AI-related cases of self-harm by teenagers and children in the last three years, and what safeguards are in place to prevent such risks.
Ms Soh also asked if the Ministry of Law is aware of instances of AI-fabricated or AI-augmented evidence being tendered before a court of law, and whether judicial staff and officers are sufficiently trained to guard against such cases.
MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) wanted to know what the principal use cases for AI in the public service are, how many agencies have deployed generative AI systems in their operations, and how the government measures productivity gains, service improvements and risks from such deployments.
MP Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee) asked whether the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has assessed the impact of generative AI on Singapore's arts and creative sectors, and what support is being considered to help artists adapt to generative AI while protecting intellectual property and livelihoods.
WP MOTION
The Workers' Party (WP) will also introduce a motion in parliament on Tuesday calling for an "economy of the future" that works for all Singaporeans.
Tabled by MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) and Associate Professor Lim, the motion will present the opposition party's vision for such a future and its own "economic playbook".
The motion proposes that the House believes "in a more equal and inclusive economy, with opportunities for entrepreneurs to experiment, households and businesses to succeed, workers to thrive, and ideas and innovation to flourish; and in an economic engine driven by dynamic local companies, healthy domestic demand, and Singaporeans and Singaporean capital venturing abroad".