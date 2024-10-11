Parliament to discuss East-West Line disruption, school bullying and Dyson layoffs

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament will discuss the East-West Line (EWL) disruption at the next sitting on Monday (Oct 14), as well as issues relating to school bullying in light of recent high-profile cases.

There were also questions filed on the "surprise" layoffs conducted by Dyson last week, while the planned public transport fare hike, and the implications of former transport minister S Iswaran’s criminal conviction and subsequent 12-month jail term are also on the agenda.

According to the order paper released on Friday, MPs asked about the root causes for the EWL train disruption that started on Sep 25, more details about the incident, as well as what actions will be taken to prevent future such disruptions.

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations were disrupted for six days after a faulty train caused a power trip and damage to the track and other equipment when it was withdrawing to Ulu Pandan Depot. Free bridging buses were deployed daily during the disruption.

MP Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) asked whether the faulty train was withdrawn in accordance with approved procedures, as well as the total number of affected commuters, the estimated fare revenue loss and the total expenditure on the bridging bus services.

MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked whether the Ministry of Transport will conduct an overall review of the MRT network to forestall and minimise service disruptions, and whether penalties will be imposed on the train service providers.

MPs Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) wanted to know the end-of-life date for the 48 first-generation MRT trains which have been in service for 35 years, as well as the maintenance regime of these trains, given that the EWL line disruption was caused by an axle box falling off a first-generation train.

A total of 19 questions have been filed in relation to the EWL disruption.

Mr Giam also asked if the Public Transport Council (PTC) will consider reviewing the fare increase scheduled for Dec 28 in view of recent MRT disruptions, and whether service reliability in the period leading up to that date can be considered a factor in the fare adjustment formula to "spur improvements in the reliability of bus and train services".

Questions were also filed in relation to school bullying cases, with two viral cases involving Bukit View Secondary School and Qihua Primary School.

MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) asked whether teachers are "sufficiently equipped" with the knowledge and skills to identify and manage bullying, especially in cases where victims do not report incidents.

He also wanted to know the measures in place to ensure schools have enough trained personnel, such as counsellors, to support teachers and students in handling bullying cases.

MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) wanted to know about the level of collaboration between schools and the Singapore Police Force in cases where the bullying occurs outside of school grounds.

MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) asked about the number of reported bullying cases in schools over the past five years, while MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) asked about the breakdown between online and offline bullying incidents reported to schools.

RETRENCHMENTS, PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARE ADJUSTMENTS

Questions filed on retrenchments included whether the Ministry of Manpower will strengthen regulations to better manage future layoffs.

Technology company Dyson conducted a round of layoffs in Singapore, which serves as its global headquarters, on Oct 1. It gave just one day's notice of the retrenchment exercise to the relevant union, the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industrie and several MPs highlighted the short notice.

MP Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong) asked if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will look into the short notice given by Dyson, as well as how Singapore can "continue to be pro-enterprise and attract investment while maintaining tripartite best practices".

Mr Yip wanted to know if MOM will review and strengthen current protocols to better manage future retrenchments, including ensuring unions are given a more timely notice.

He also wanted to know the steps the ministry is taking to improve pro-worker guidelines to "simultaneously encourage multinational companies to maintain their presence in Singapore while safeguarding the welfare of workers".

On public transport fare adjustments, MPs asked for more details on the reasons behind the increase of bus and train fares scheduled on Dec 28 and the economic sustainability of the public transport system.

MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) wanted to know how the deferment of the remaining fare quantum will affect available funding for planned service improvements or infrastructure projects, as well as the ministry's assessment of potential scenarios for fare adjustments in the next review.

Ms Poh also wanted to know how does Singapore fare against other large cities with similar public transport systems, such as Hong Kong and Seoul, in terms of transport fare increases over the past four years.

ISWARAN, QOO10

Other questions filed by MPs centered on whether Singapore’s anti-corruption laws should be reviewed for greater efficacy in the wake of Iswaran's sentence and if the definition of "public servant" under the Penal Code is fit for purpose for an offence under section 165 of the Penal Code.

There was also queries on rent prices, following a record bid for a Marine Parade hawker stall last month, as well as Qoo10.

Shopping on the e-commerce platform has been effectively halted amid payment delays to its vendors, prompting some frustrated merchants to turn to a claims tribunal for help.

The Elections (Integrity of Online Advertising) (Amendment) Bill is also scheduled for its second reading.