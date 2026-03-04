Subsidy clawback for new Pearl’s Hill BTO project could be as high as 20%: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) project at Pearl’s Hill could have a subsidy clawback of as high as 20 per cent, property analysts said on Wednesday (Mar 4).

That rate would surpass that of Berlayar Residence, which is located at the site of the former Keppel Club and has a subsidy clawback rate of 14 per cent – the highest to date.

A subsidy clawback is an amount that homeowners of Plus and Prime flats must pay back to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) when they sell their flats.

These flats come with higher subsidies to keep them affordable. They also come with tighter sale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period.

The project at Pearl’s Hill, announced by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in parliament on Wednesday, is particularly notable as it marks the first BTO project in Pearl’s Hill in over four decades, said Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA Singapore.

The project is also Singapore’s tallest HDB development at over 60 storeys, with around 1,700 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats, as well as over 140 public rental flats.