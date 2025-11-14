Singapore leaders send condolences over Philippine typhoons

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have expressed their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after back-to-back typhoons left a trail of death and destruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Nov 14).

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Super Typhoon Uwan, made landfall in the Philippines last Sunday evening, killing at least 27 people.

It came just days after the country was hit by Typhoon Kalmaegi, known locally as Typhoon Tino, killed at least 232 people.

Writing on behalf of the people of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam expressed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives and widespread damage wrought by the two typhoons.

“Singapore stands in solidarity with the Philippines during this difficult time,” he said in a letter dated Wednesday.

“I am certain that under your leadership and with the resilience of your people, the Philippines will overcome this adversity and emerge stronger.”

Mr Tharman added that Singapore stands ready to assist in relief efforts.