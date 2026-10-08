PM Wong to visit Brunei to mark 50 years of defence ties

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to Brunei from Friday (Oct 9) to Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Singapore-Brunei defence relations, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Wong and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will attend a joint parade at Muara Naval Base on Saturday, which will feature personnel and operational assets from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

After the parade, the two leaders will jointly launch a commemorative gallery showcasing key milestones in the bilateral defence relationship over the past 50 years. Mr Wong will also attend a lunch hosted by the Sultan.

The prime minister will visit SAF personnel training in Temburong and speak with them about their training experiences in Brunei.

He will also witness the delivery of four light fire attack vehicles, developed by Singapore company HOPE Technik and customised for Brunei’s operational requirements, to the Brunei Fire and Rescue Department.