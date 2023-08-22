Foreign pressure not behind money laundering arrests and CPIB probe involving Iswaran: Law Ministry

SINGAPORE: Foreign pressure was not behind the arrests of 10 foreign nationals for forgery and money laundering offences, and the corruption probe against Transport Minister S Iswaran, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

On the arrests, the ministry said the police identified the suspects “through intelligence probes and extensive investigations including the analysis of suspicious transaction reports”.

Ten foreign nationals were charged in court on Aug 16 in one of Singapore’s largest money laundering probes. About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in assets, including properties, vehicles, luxury goods and gold bars, have also been seized or frozen.

“These operations and the planning of the arrests had been in the works over many months,” MinLaw said “They were not at the behest or because of any foreign party.”

It added no foreign parties had been informed of the cases before the arrests.