11 men arrested in Singapore, as regional police crackdown nabs 326 in online child abuse probe

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested 11 men in Singapore who are among more than 300 people nabbed in a cross-border operation targeting online child sexual exploitation.

The four-week operation involved the police in Singapore, Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

Between Mar 23 and Apr 17, officers raided 382 locations in the seven regions, arresting 326 people, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 28).

Another 119 people, including 16 in Singapore, are assisting with investigations.

"The 445 arrested and investigated persons comprise 430 men and 15 women, aged between 12 and 72," SPF said.

The authorities also seized electronic devices, including 116 computers, 340 mobile phones, 25 electronic tablets, 140 storage devices and 16 routers, along with child sexual abuse materials and obscene content.

"Such offences are often facilitated through digital platforms and cross-border financial channels. Hence, a close partnership with industry partners is critical," SPF added.

The Singapore police said that they worked closely with technology companies, financial institutions and non-governmental organisations during this operation.