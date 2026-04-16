At least 15 excess power banks taken from outbound travellers on first day of new rules for devices

SINGAPORE: At least 15 power banks were taken from outbound travellers and disposed of on the first day of new rules on carrying and using the devices on planes, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday (Apr 16).

Under the new rules, which kicked in on Wednesday, passengers departing from Singapore by air can carry no more than two power banks.

The excess power banks were found across 275 flights that departed between midnight and 3pm on Wednesday, said CAG.

Travellers are checked for the power banks during security screening, added CAG.

For Terminals 1, 2, and 3, this is conducted at the entrances to the gate holdrooms, while at Terminal 4, the screening is done after departure immigration.

In its announcement of the new rules, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had said that those carrying more than two of the devices must dispose of the excess ones before their flights.