Air passengers departing Singapore limited to two power banks each from Apr 15

SINGAPORE: Passengers departing Singapore will soon be limited to two power banks per person on board flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Monday (Apr 6).

The new restriction will kick in on Apr 15 at 12.01am.

Those carrying more than two power banks will have to dispose of the excess devices before their flight.

"Power banks must also not be charged on board the aircraft and passengers are advised not to use power banks to charge their devices during the flight," said CAAS.

This new restriction comes after a new ruling issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Apr 2 that updated safety requirements associated with the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft.

"Lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire and safety hazard on board flights," said CAAS.

"ICAO’s new requirement of a maximum of two power banks per passenger and restrictions on the charging and use of power banks on board flights seek to reduce the risk of fire while catering for passengers' travelling needs."

CAAS added that it is "working with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to implement the new requirements in a smooth and orderly manner".

It said that information on the new restrictions will be displayed at key touchpoints across the airport to remind passengers.

Other existing requirements will continue to apply, such as the prohibition of power banks in check-in baggage, capacity limits and the requirement for power banks to be individually protected to prevent short circuits.

"As airlines may also have more restrictive policies on power banks, passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling," said CAAS.

Mr Foong Ling Huei, Director of Flight Standards at CAAS, said, "The new requirements will help reduce the risk of fire caused by power banks on board flights. We urge all passengers to familiarise themselves and comply with the new requirements, for their own safety and the safety of other passengers."

Singapore Airlines and Scoot have banned the use and charging of power banks during flights since the start of the month, citing compliance with the International Air Transport Association's Dangerous Goods Regulations regarding the carriage of power banks, which are classified as lithium batteries.