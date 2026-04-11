FAQ: What you need to know about the two-power-bank limit on flights from Singapore

SINGAPORE: From Apr 15, passengers departing Singapore by air may only carry a maximum of two power banks.

The move follows updated safety guidance issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Apr 2, tightening rules on the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft.

Previously, passengers could bring multiple power banks, as long as each complied with power capacity limits.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire risk during flights.

Several recent incidents involving power banks catching fire have heightened concerns. Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot had already barred the use and charging of power banks on board.

Here's what you need to know.

What are the new restrictions?

Each passenger departing Singapore may carry a maximum of two power banks, regardless of their power capacity.

This includes devices purchased at the airport - even brand-new power banks count towards the limit.

Passengers carrying more than two power banks will need to dispose of the excess devices before boarding. SIA said travellers are responsible for doing so before their flight.

In terms of capacity, power banks up to 100Wh are allowed. Those above 100Wh and not exceeding 160Wh require prior airline approval. Devices above 160Wh are not allowed on board.

SIA and Scoot passengers seeking approval must contact the airline in advance and provide details such as the device’s make, model and its Wh rating.

Rules for power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh may vary across airlines, so it's best to check while you're packing for your trip.

Some carriers, including AirAsia, EVA Air and China Airlines, require prior approval, while others - such as Japan Airlines and ANA - do not.

Airlines may also impose stricter limits. For example, Emirates allows only one power bank under 100Wh per passenger, while Southwest Airlines, which mostly operates in the US, has a similar restriction.