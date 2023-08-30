Elections Department issues new poll cards to some MacPherson residents after feedback on distance

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) has issued new poll cards to some residents in the MacPherson neighbourhood ahead of a presidential vote on Sep 1, after feedback that they were allocated polling stations further from where they live.

For instance, residents at Block 56 Pipit Road received poll cards to vote at Block 83 Circuit Road – a short distance away where they would have to cross a road – despite having a polling station right at their void deck.

Mr Er Choon Bon, 60, who has been living in the estate for over 20 years, said he was confused by the initial arrangement.

“This is very messy. People should be voting near where they live. Why must … those living in Block 56 go to Block 83?” he asked.

ELD said it distributed the new poll cards directly to affected residents on Monday (Aug 28) and Tuesday, and explained the changes to them in person.

“ELD has received local feedback from residents living in certain HDB blocks in a polling district in MacPherson that it would be more convenient for them to vote at polling stations located nearer to where they live,” the department told CNA on Tuesday.

“ELD appreciates the feedback and has made the adjustments.”