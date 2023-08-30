Elections Department issues new poll cards to some MacPherson residents after feedback on distance
SINGAPORE: The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) has issued new poll cards to some residents in the MacPherson neighbourhood ahead of a presidential vote on Sep 1, after feedback that they were allocated polling stations further from where they live.
For instance, residents at Block 56 Pipit Road received poll cards to vote at Block 83 Circuit Road – a short distance away where they would have to cross a road – despite having a polling station right at their void deck.
Mr Er Choon Bon, 60, who has been living in the estate for over 20 years, said he was confused by the initial arrangement.
“This is very messy. People should be voting near where they live. Why must … those living in Block 56 go to Block 83?” he asked.
ELD said it distributed the new poll cards directly to affected residents on Monday (Aug 28) and Tuesday, and explained the changes to them in person.
“ELD has received local feedback from residents living in certain HDB blocks in a polling district in MacPherson that it would be more convenient for them to vote at polling stations located nearer to where they live,” the department told CNA on Tuesday.
“ELD appreciates the feedback and has made the adjustments.”
Some residents told CNA the updated polling locations will be more accessible for them.
Mr Anthony Heng, 39, who has resided in the neighbourhood for six years, said that while the change in polling stations was “very last minute”, he appreciated that the new poll cards were sent straight to residents’ units as he was concerned that some might not check their mailboxes regularly.
“It's convenient because I have plans to travel. (Now that the polling station is) nearer to me, I can plan my time and tasks better. Also, for the older folks, they will not need to cross a road to the other side, which is further,” he added.
Another resident, Saroja Raja, 64, said: “My husband is in a wheelchair. So for me, it's very difficult, I must push him in the wheelchair and carry him to stand. So (now that the polling station has changed to) nearby, it is much easier for me.”
ELD was unable to tell CNA the number of residents affected.
When CNA visited the estate on Tuesday, blocks 54, 56, 68 and 69 had ELD notices at their lift lobbies explaining the changes to their polling stations.
One such notice at Block 68 read: “New polling station: Block 56 Pipit Road. For your convenience on Polling Day, voters living at Block 68 have been assigned to vote at the polling station at Block 56 Pipit Road. Please proceed to Block 56 Pipit Road with your polling card.”
Voters at Block 68 were initially given poll cards to vote at Block 83, which is further away.
Last week, ELD apologised after nearly 10,000 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC received two poll cards each with different serial numbers, due to a printer’s error.
