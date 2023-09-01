Presidential candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian cast their votes
The counting of the votes to determine Singapore's ninth President will begin once the 1,264 polling stations islandwide close at 8pm.
SINGAPORE: The three candidates for Singapore's 2023 Presidential Election - former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian - have cast their ballots on Friday (Sep 1).
Voting is currently underway as Singaporeans cast their ballot for the country's ninth President.
As of 5pm, 2,302,996 Singaporeans have cast their votes at the 1,264 polling stations islandwide, said the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). This is about 85 per cent of the total number of eligible voters.
More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote and the polling stations will be open until 8pm, after which counting of the votes will begin.
Mr Ng was seen at Katong Community Centre to cast his vote, around 10am. He had earlier accompanied his fiancee Sybil Lau, who voted at Cairnhill Community Centre.
Mr Ng and Ms Lau were then seen at Geylang Community Centre, with the couple later visiting a polling station at Blk 832 Hougang Central and greeting voters streaming into the polling station.
Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi meanwhile voted at Raffles Girls' Primary School, after 5pm.
They also spoke to media before entering the polling centre and after they cast their ballots.
Mr Tan, accompanied by his wife Tay Siew Hong, cast his vote at Anderson Serangoon JC around 11am.
He also gave a media doorstop interview while he was there.
Mr Tan was then seen visiting the polling centres at Pei Hwa Secondary School and Rosyth School.
Incumbent President Halimah Yacob was at Chung Cheng High School (Main) to cast her ballot in the Presidential Election.