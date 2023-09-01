Logo
Singapore

Presidential candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian cast their votes
Singapore

The counting of the votes to determine Singapore's ninth President will begin once the 1,264 polling stations islandwide close at 8pm.

Presidential candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian on Sep 1, 2023. (Photos: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo, Jeremy Long, Raydza Rahman)

01 Sep 2023 06:32PM
SINGAPORE: The three candidates for Singapore's 2023 Presidential Election - former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian - have cast their ballots on Friday (Sep 1). 

Voting is currently underway as Singaporeans cast their ballot for the country's ninth President. 

As of 5pm, 2,302,996 Singaporeans have cast their votes at the 1,264 polling stations islandwide, said the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). This is about 85 per cent of the total number of eligible voters.

More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote and the polling stations will be open until 8pm, after which counting of the votes will begin.

Mr Ng was seen at Katong Community Centre to cast his vote, around 10am. He had earlier accompanied his fiancee Sybil Lau, who voted at Cairnhill Community Centre.

Mr Ng and Ms Lau were then seen at Geylang Community Centre, with the couple later visiting a polling station at Blk 832 Hougang Central and greeting voters streaming into the polling station.

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau arriving at a polling station in Katong on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau at the Cairhnhill CC polling station Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau arriving at a polling centre in Geylang Serai on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau visit a polling station at Blk 832 Hougang Central, on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi meanwhile voted at Raffles Girls' Primary School, after 5pm.

They also spoke to media before entering the polling centre and after they cast their ballots.

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaks to the media before entering Raffles Girls Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi arriving at a polling station at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife at Raffles Girls Primary on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaking to the media after voting at Raffles Girls Primary on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Mr Tan, accompanied by his wife Tay Siew Hong, cast his vote at Anderson Serangoon JC around 11am.

He also gave a media doorstop interview while he was there.

Mr Tan was then seen visiting the polling centres at Pei Hwa Secondary School and Rosyth School.

Tan Kin Lian arrives at Anderson Serangoon Junior College with his wife to cast his vote on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Tan Kin Lian speaks to the media at Anderson Serangoon Junior College on Sep 1, 2023, after casting his vote in the Presidential Election. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian visits the polling centre at Pei Hwa Secondary School, on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian leaves after visiting Rosyth School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

Incumbent President Halimah Yacob was at Chung Cheng High School (Main) to cast her ballot in the Presidential Election.

President Halimah Yacob arriving at a polling station at Chung Cheng High School (Main) in the morning of Sep 1, 2023. (Photo:Lim Li Ting/TODAY)
President Halimah Yacob leaving the polling centre at Chung Cheng High School (Main) on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Lim Li Ting)
Source: CNA/fh(sn)

