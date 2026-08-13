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Live: Pritam Singh faces Court of Three Judges as Law Society seeks to have him struck off
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Live: Pritam Singh faces Court of Three Judges as Law Society seeks to have him struck off

The Court of Three Judges will decide what disciplinary sanction, if any, should be imposed on Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh following his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

Live: Pritam Singh faces Court of Three Judges as Law Society seeks to have him struck off

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh arrives for a disciplinary hearing called by the Law Society of Singapore, on Aug 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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13 Aug 2026 09:28AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 10:09AM)
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SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh is appearing before the Court of Three Judges on Thursday (Aug 13), with the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) seeking to have him struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors following his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

Apart from being a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, Mr Singh is also a non-practising lawyer.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon is presiding over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

Follow CNA’s live coverage:

Source: CNA/sz

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Pritam Singh Law Society of Singapore
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