Live: Pritam Singh faces Court of Three Judges as Law Society seeks to have him struck off

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh is appearing before the Court of Three Judges on Thursday (Aug 13), with the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) seeking to have him struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors following his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

Apart from being a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, Mr Singh is also a non-practising lawyer.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon is presiding over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

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