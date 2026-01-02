Private home prices rise by 3.4% in 2025, slowest growth in five years

SINGAPORE: Private home prices rose by 3.4 per cent in 2025, the smallest increase in a year since 2020, according to a flash estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday (Jan 2).

The overall price increase in 2024 was 3.9 per cent.

Huttons Asia CEO Mark Yip noted that price pressures had alleviated since 2021, when prices grew by 10.6 per cent.

These are "clear signs that the market has stabilised after several rounds of calibration from the government", he said.

Prices also rose at a slower pace in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing by 0.7 per cent, compared with 0.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Non-landed private residential property prices slipped 0.1 per cent, reversing a 0.8 per cent increase in the third quarter.

“Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the Core Central Region decreased by 3.2 per cent, compared to the 1.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter,” said URA in a news release.

For properties in the Rest of Central Region, prices climbed by 0.7 per cent, up from 0.3 per cent in Q3.

Prices in the Outside Central Region saw the largest increase, rising by 1 per cent, as compared to the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

“For landed properties, prices increased by 3.5 per cent, compared to the 1.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter,” said URA.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up to mid-December.

The statistics will be updated on Jan 23 when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for 2025's fourth quarter.