CNA Explains: What are protected cell companies, and why does Singapore want them for the insurance industry?

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (Jul 7) launched a public consultation on a new corporate structure for the insurance sector known as the protected cell company (PCC).

The proposal comes as businesses face increasingly complex risks, including climate change, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

MAS said companies are looking beyond traditional insurance, seeking greater control and flexibility over how they finance, retain and transfer risks.

It added that the framework would also strengthen Singapore's position as a regional insurance and risk management hub.

Subject to the legislative process, MAS is targeting implementation in 2028.

WHAT IS A PROTECTED CELL COMPANY?

A PCC is a single legal entity that can create multiple "cells", each with its own legally separate assets and liabilities.

This means if one cell suffers losses, creditors generally cannot claim against the assets held in another cell.

Currently, companies that want to segregate their risks often must establish separate legal entities, such as special purpose vehicles. Each new entity takes time and money to set up and administer.

A PCC provides legal segregation within a single company, making the structure simpler and potentially cheaper to operate.