Scrapping PSLE or DSA could create new pressures, send wrong signals: David Neo

SINGAPORE: Removing the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or Direct School Admission (DSA) could shift pressure elsewhere and send the wrong signals, Second Minister for Education David Neo said on Tuesday (Sep 29).

For instance, a through-train model that skips the PSLE could shift competition to Primary 1 admission, and reduce students’ ability to choose a secondary school that suits the interests and needs they develop later.

Scrapping the DSA programme entirely could send the pressure back to the PSLE and wrongly signal that only academic results matter, he said.

Speaking at the 2026 Institute of Policy Studies forum, Mr Neo said the Ministry of Education (MOE) will look at the parts of the system that fuel the education "arms race" the most, including the transition from primary to secondary school.

Young students face the "most acute" pressure at this stage, he said, noting that the PSLE and DSA often come up in the ministry's engagements with the public.

Mr Neo cited a recent study which found that parents want a broader, more holistic education for their children. It also showed that parental stress has increased, with families spending more time and money on tuition and enrichment.

Many parents want to raise well-rounded children without optimising every decision for the next academic milestone, he said.

“How, then, can our education system assure parents that holistic development need not come at the expense of success – especially where the stakes feel highest?”

PSLE: LOWERING THE STAKES

Most parents feel the most pressure at the PSLE and many people suggested ways to lower its stakes, said Mr Neo.

The PSLE serves three purposes – assessing a child’s understanding of the primary school curriculum, providing a basis for secondary school placement and matching students to subject levels in secondary school, he added.

Some proposed removing, postponing or even making the exam optional. Others suggested widening the top score bands so students do not have to "chase every mark".

Some also had ideas on how students are posted to secondary schools. “Many felt that the deeper answer lies in strengthening more schools, so that families do not feel the need to get their children into a handful of perceived good schools,” he said.

While each idea addresses a concern, it may also create new pressures, Mr Neo said.

He asked what could replace PSLE results as the basis for secondary school posting: balloting, proximity or a through-train model. More balloting could increase uncertainty and anxiety, while proximity could worsen social mixing by clustering students according to where they live.

A through-train model would raise the question of which primary schools should be linked to the more sought-after secondary schools. If PSLE scoring becomes more blunt, more students will have the same score, he added.

“For every proposal, we should ask, will it give children more room to learn, to explore and to grow? Will it preserve fairness and maintain high standards? Will it help families focus more on a school’s fit for their child? Where might it displace competition and stress?”