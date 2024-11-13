PSLE results to be released on Nov 20
The Secondary 1 posting results will be released between Dec 18 and Dec 20.
SINGAPORE: The results of the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 20 at 11am.
Students will be able to receive their results from their primary schools, with details on collection arrangements to be shared by the respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Wednesday (Nov 13).
"School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Friday, Nov 22, 2024."
CHOOSING A SECONDARY SCHOOL
"Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests," read the joint press release.
This includes factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings, and co-curricular activities, MOE and SEAB said.
Secondary schools' cut-off points (COPs) from the previous year's Secondary 1 posting exercise are only a reference and may vary from year to year, depending on the cohort's PSLE results and school choices, they added.
"Students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools within their six school choices with COPs that are less stringent than their PSLE score," which "will help increase their chances of securing a place in one of their preferred schools".
Full subject-based banding, which was fully implemented in about 120 secondary schools from the 2024 Secondary 1 cohort, "will provide students greater customisation and flexibility in their learning", said MOE and SEAB.
Additionally, Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School offer an alternative educational pathway for students "who are more inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning", they said.
SECONDARY 1 POSTING
The Secondary 1 option form to select secondary schools will be given to eligible students together with their PSLE results. It contains key information regarding the submission of school choices, said MOE and SEAB.
A unique Secondary 1 personal identification number (S1 PIN) can be found on the top-right corner of the option form.
Students should use the S1 PIN to log in to the Secondary 1 internet system and submit their school choices and options online after discussion with their parents.
The Secondary 1 internet system will be accessible from 11.30am on Nov 20 to 3pm on Nov 26 via MOE’s S1 Posting website.
Parents who require assistance with the online submission may contact their student’s primary school before 3pm on Nov 26.
Posting results will be released between Dec 18 and Dec 20, and can be accessed through any of the following channels:
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Secondary 1 internet system using the student’s birth certificate number/FIN and the S1 PIN
- At the student’s primary school
Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.
They should refer to their posted schools’ websites after receiving their results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and the purchase of books and uniforms.
Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on the Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from secondary schools from the afternoon the posting results are released.
If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2025 due to valid reasons, they should inform the secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will be able to reserve the place for them.
More information on Secondary 1 Posting and the Secondary 1 internet system is available at MOE’s website. For enquiries, parents can also visit www.moe.gov.sg/contact.